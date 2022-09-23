A’Ibom: Atiku inaugurates 10-lane road named After Nkanga, Isong

…Says Emmanuel’s a visionary leader

A 10-lane 9.5-kilometre road project built by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has been inaugurated in Uyo the state capital by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as part of activities to mark the 35th anniversary of the state’s creation.

Inaugurating the project, on Thursday, Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintri, who represented Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, lauded Emmanuel for his foresight and vision in executing laudable projects.

“Through Governor Emmanuel, Akwa Ibom has become a hub for aviation, a hub for infrastructure, a hub for healthcare delivery and above all what has endeared me to him is that he is making Akwa Ibom a hub for agriculture in Nigeria, no to talk of the industrialization that he is doing,” he said.

Fintri said further that: “The Presidential candidate has asked me to say that he will ensure that the entire country is unified, from North to South for its betterment so that together, we can enjoy.

“We will continue to support our party and we will continue to ensure that we win the 2023 election so that we can recapture our beloved country and place it where it rightfully belongs in the comity of nations.”

Governor Emmanuel, while speaking at the event, said the project comes with a 5.4-kilometre underground drainage tunnel and three roundabouts of which two have rainbow water fountains.

Emmanuel, who thanked the traditional rulers and other members of the host communities for their cooperation with the contactor to ensure that the project was executed and completed in record time, announced that the road which is divided into two has the portion from Oron Road to Nwaniba Road named after the first indigenous Military Governor of the State, Idongesit Nkanga, while the stretch from Oron Road to Aka Road is named after former Governor of old Cross River State, Clement Isong.

While extolling Governor Emmanuel for his signature projects in critical sectors of the state, the immediate past Senate President and former Governor of Kwara State, Dr. Bukola Saraki said, he was proud of Governor Emmanuel’s performance.

On his part, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Bello Tambuwal, while giving his goodwill message, said he has been part of history in Akwa Ibom State on several occasions and was proud to be part of the historic unveiling of the road.

Earlier the Chairman of Uyo Local Government, Dr. Uwemedimo Udo, while welcoming dignitaries, lauded the governor on his passion for development and his belief in the strength of Akwa Ibomites, which has seen him giving opportunity to the local contractors including Hensek Integrated Services to translate his vision in road infrastructure.

The Commissioner for Works, Prof Eno Ibanga and the Paramount Ruler of Uyo, Edidem Sylvanus Okon commended the governor for the wisdom in executing the project to the admiration of all who had previously expressed doubts.

The Managing Director of Hensek Integrated Services, the firm which handled the construction, Engr. Uwem Okoko expressed appreciation to Governor Emmanuel for believing in the capacity of indigenous contractors in the state, especially for his unwavering commitment to turn around the fortunes of the state for the benefits of the people.

