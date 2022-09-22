Metro & Crime

A’Ibom: Atiku to inaugurate Emmanuel’s 10-lane Ring Road Project

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

…as firm pours encomium on gov

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

As part of activities to celebrate Akwa Ibom State’s 35th anniversary, all is now set for the inauguration of the 9.5 kilometer, 10-lane Idongesit Nkanga Avenue and Clement Isong Avenue in Uyo by former Vice President and PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

A government statement from the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem, indicates that the commissioning exercise takes place by 5pm Thursday at the Oron Road Water Fountain Roundabout of the project.

The Managing Director of Hensek Integrated Services, Engineer Uwem Okoko had on Wednesday, conducted journalists, who visited the project alongside some media aides of the governor, around the project.

Engr. Uwem Okoko explained that the road is made up of more than 5km drainage tunnel and a 10-lane, 9.5 km dual carriage.

“The tunnel is all the way from Ifa to Ibesikpo and underneath, 7m deep is a flood control tunnel, that is why before you used to see flood at the Timber Market Road but you can’t see the flood at Ifa basin, His Excellency, awarded this contract not only to de-flood ring road three but also neighbouring communities,” he explained.

While thanking the governor for the confidence reposed in Hensek Integrated Services as the contractor to deliver the projects, Engr. Uwem Okoko added: “This road is designed to last a lifetime.

“The concept of the median was designed by His Excellency, ‘Engineer’ Udom Emmanuel when he came in 2021 for a road inspection, he said the median is wide and we can turn it into a jogging lane for people and have protection, we incorporated it into the design.”

On the Uyo-Airport expansion project, he said a flood control tunnel is currently being built that will control floods and ensure that water is properly extracted to the Ibesikpo Asutan discharge outfall.

Media Aides to the Governor, Essien Ndueso, Aniekeme Finbarr and Solomon Eyo were in the delegation on the visit.

 

