Metro & Crime

A’Ibom Chief Judge Freed Keke Driver Dumped In Prison By Police

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

A 29-year-old Keke rider, Ephraim Udo who was arrested and dumped in Uyo prison on the order of a Policewoman for attempting to marry her daughter, has been set free.

Udo, a native of Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was pardoned by the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaete Obot at the weekend during her jail delivery exercise and inspection of Custodial Centres in the state.

The inmate who has been in prison custody for four years without trial told the Chief Judge that he has two children from the daughter of the Policewoman, who had vowed that “a Keke man cannot marry her daughter”.

Udo said he and the Policewoman’s daughter have been in love for years, but her mother does not want him around her daughter.

The story of Ephraim got the attention of the Chief Judge who ordered the immediate and unconditional release of the poor boy.

Udo thanked the Chief Judge for coming to his aid, describing Justice Obot as a judge extraordinaire.

With the release of Udo from Uyo prison, it is not clear whether the Keke operator will go back to his fiancée and his two children after his incarceration.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Brazilian woman kills pregnant friend, steals baby from womb

Posted on Author Reporter

    A Brazilian woman has been sentenced to 57 years behind bars for beating her pregnant friend to death with a brick and stealing her unborn child from her womb, according to a report. Rozalba Maria Grime, 27, lured Flavia Godinho Mafra, a 24-year-old teacher, on Aug. 27, 2020, to an old pottery site […]
Metro & Crime

UCTH doctor kidnapped as doctors embark on indefinite strike in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

A medical doctor with the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital (UCTH), Dr. Godwin Udo has been kidnapped in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, even as the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) in the state is spoilt for war with the state government. Udo was allegedly abducted on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence in […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Fire guts over 250 shops in Anambra market

Posted on Author Reporter

  Echezona Okafor, Nnewi No fewer than 250 shops have been destroyed by fire at Obi Isiedo foodstuff market, Okpuno-Egbu, Umudim, in Nnewi, Anambra State. It was learnt that the shops were gutted on Sunday night. Eyewitnesses said the fire started around 10pm on Sunday in one shop and later spread to many others. A […]

Leave a Reply