A’Ibom Chief Judge Freed Keke Driver Dumped In Prison By Police

A 29-year-old Keke rider, Ephraim Udo who was arrested and dumped in Uyo prison on the order of a Policewoman for attempting to marry her daughter, has been set free.

Udo, a native of Ikono Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, was pardoned by the State Chief Judge, Justice Ekaete Obot at the weekend during her jail delivery exercise and inspection of Custodial Centres in the state.

The inmate who has been in prison custody for four years without trial told the Chief Judge that he has two children from the daughter of the Policewoman, who had vowed that “a Keke man cannot marry her daughter”.

Udo said he and the Policewoman’s daughter have been in love for years, but her mother does not want him around her daughter.

The story of Ephraim got the attention of the Chief Judge who ordered the immediate and unconditional release of the poor boy.

Udo thanked the Chief Judge for coming to his aid, describing Justice Obot as a judge extraordinaire.

With the release of Udo from Uyo prison, it is not clear whether the Keke operator will go back to his fiancée and his two children after his incarceration.

