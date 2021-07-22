A’Ibom chiefs hail gov for projects

Akwa Ibom State Council of Chiefs has lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel for the completion of Ikot Ikono Flyover and other projects. The council made the commendation on Monday in a statement by the Chairman, His Eminence, Ntenyin (Dr.) Solomon Daniel Etuk, who is also the Oku Ibom Ibibio. The chairman said the flyover project recently opened by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo would enable motorists and travellers to have easy access at Ikot Oku Ikono connectivity which will automatically mitigate congestions and accidents that often occurred at there. He said: “We are indeed very pleased that you (governor) have ensured that the Ikot Oku Ikono flyover project, which has a 16-metre dual carriage, awarded to Julius Berger in 2019, is completed within the time frame, despite the challenges of lockdown and economic depression which came up due to the outbreak of COVID -19 pandemic across the world in 2020 and is yet to fully abate.” The patriarch of Ibibi
