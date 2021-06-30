News

A'Ibom CJ: Justice Obot takes oath of office as 8th Chief Judge

Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian Obot on Wednesday took oath of office as the Acting Chief Judge of the State. She takes over from retired Justice Godwin Abraham who bowed out of service on Tuesday.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, on Wednesday swore in Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian Obot as the Acting Chief Judge of the State at a memorable event held in the state Executive Council chambers, reiterating his stands on gender equality and merit.

The Governor commended Justice Ekaette Obot for a good record of effective discharge of her duties, explaining that her selection as acting Chief Judge was strictly on merit.

In his words, “Let me congratulate the newly sworn in acting Chief Judge, don’t ask how the selection process came ,she has served the state so well. It’s a good thing and I don’t have any doubt that she will do so well, you know women are really struggling and should be given a chance in the society. I read during Covid-19 how women who were in charge, handled the pandemic so nicely, I want to believe that the judiciary will fare more efficiently”.

Governor Udom Emmanuel also thanked the immediate past Chief Judge, Justice Abraham for serving creditably, explaining that his government has continued working to fill the gaps and bring about synergy between the executive and the judiciary arms of government.

Hear him, “We will try to strengthen our judiciary system to promote unity, oneness and progress. See the way we work together in synergy to serve the state, you can ask the speaker, he’ll tell you same, it’s is a collaborative government and there is separation of powers.”

The Governor urged the acting Chief Judge to ensure the unity of the judiciary, intérprete the rule of law while charging other judges to stand by her and give her the necessary support she needs to take the judiciary to greater heights.

He also charged the Judiciary Service Commission to fast track and prepare for her confirmation as substantive Chief Judge of the state. Justice Ekaette Obot is the third female head of the state judiciary, and eight Chief Judge of Akwa Ibom State.

