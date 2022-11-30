News

A’Ibom clarifies on 13% oil derivation refunds

Amid controversy, the Akwa Ibom State Government has finally cleared the air on how it spent the 13 per cent oil derivation refunds made by the federal government to oil producing states. The state’s Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Linus Nkan, in a press conference yesterday said the state had since 2021 received 7 tranches of the 13 per cent arrears.

Nkan said the refunds were subsumed into the state’s annual budgets which have been used for key capital projects as the monthly allocations from the Federation Account has not been enough to fund numerous projects embarked upon by the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration. He said:”In 2021, the sum of N160,000,000,000 was remitted to the state account.

In 2022, the projected income from this source was N41,434,000,000, but as at Q3, the sum of N26,000,000,000 has been received. “In line with proper financial records keeping and public finance transparency, the refund was reflected in the 2021 budget as “Other Exceptional income: 13% derivation revenue arrears, which was revised to the tune of N193,000,000,000; in 2022 the revised provision was N41,434,000,000; in the 2023 budget, the estimate for this line item is N100,000,000,000.

 

Our Reporters

