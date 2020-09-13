A’Ibom Commissioner to partner royal fathers in COVID-19 protocols’

*Assures youth of govt’s support

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong is set to partner traditional chieftains in the enlightenment and enforcement of COVID-19 protocols.

The information boss made this known over the weekend during an advocacy visit to the state’s Traditional Rulers Council along Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo, the state capital.

Comrade Ini Ememobong, who was accompanied by his counterpart in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong said, as Royal Fathers whose subjects look up to for direction, their actions will impact greatly on the people and pledged to partner them on COVID-19 enlightenment and enforcement.

He urged the traditional chieftains to continue to lead by example in complying strictly with COVID-19 protocols so that the people in their different domains can key in.

Disclosing that, so far COVID-19 has no cure, the state’s spokesman urged the traditional rulers to join hands with Governor Udom Emmanuel Emmanuel in the fight against the spread of the dreaded pandemic with increased awareness on the NCDC/WHO/AKSG COVID-19 protocols.

The traditional rulers expressed appreciation to the Commissioner for Information and Strategy for paying homage to the traditional institution and commended him for his readiness to partner the traditional institution in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The Royal Fathers used the occasion to thank the governor for the appointment of Comrade Ini Ememobong and Hon. Frank Archibong as members of the state’s Executive Council.

The Traditional Rulers, council comprising of all the 31 Paramount Rulers in the state, is headed by a Chairman of the Council who is the Paramount Ruler of Nsit Ubium and Okuibom Ibibio, Ntenyin Solomon Etuk.

Meanwhile, Comrade Ini Ememobong has assured Akwa Ibom youths engaging in entrepreneurship of continued support from the state government for the actualization of their dreams and entrepreneurial development.

The Commissioner gave the assurance recently in Uyo during the inaugural ceremony of Centre for Young People Development & Poverty Alleviation (CYDPAN ), a non-governmental youth development organization based in Nigeria with the mandate to address issues facing young people in the state.

Describing entrepreneurship as a catalyst for youth development as well as a veritable tool for self actualization and poverty alleviation, Ememobong added that his ministry was ready to beam the necessary spotlights on young Akwa Ibom entrepreneurs and other youth development programmes in order to attract a global attention and patronage as a reward for hard work.

The state’s spokesman remarked that hard work, diligence and sincerity of purpose were the hallmark of an Akwa Ibom youths and thus urged them to incorporate those virtues into their entrepreneurial pursuits for consistency and sustainable growth.

