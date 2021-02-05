News

A’Ibom: Communities send SOS to governor over unsafe drainage channel

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Some communities in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have appealed to the state government to secure the route of the multi-billion naira drainage project with perimeter fence in order to halt further loss of lives and property in the area. This was as they lauded the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel over plans to use covered and fenced the drain under the N14 billion IBB World Bank flood control project that would pass through their communities.

The flood control channel made up of 4m wide by 2m deep open drain was constructed by the Godswill Akpabio’s administration and meant to carry flood waters from the Godswill Akpabio Stadium area and empty it at the Mbikpong stream in the outskirts of Uyo, the state capital.

The drain has not been serviced over the years with tall grasses grown in some parts of the drainage which has become a haven for reptiles and serving as an easy escape route for criminals.

A community leader and the Village Head of Mbikpong Ikot Edem, Chief John Okon Etim told journalists yesterday in Uyo that many lives had been lost due to the open nature of the drains as the running water constitutes a threat to passersby and people residing near the drainage.

“You need to see how our people dread the drains especially in the thick of the rain season. It sweeps away anything that comes near it including human beings. So, we want the state government to fence the drains off because it will be safer that way,” he noted

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NUJ receives commendation for supporting Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…As Media Aide pledges to support Press Week Governor Udom Emmanuel’s Special Assistant on Local Media, Akparawa Emmanuel Sam has thrown his weight behind the success of the upcoming 2020 Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Week celebration scheduled to hold between the 6th and 11th of December 2020 in Uyo. Speaking while receiving the […]
News

Second wave of COVID-19 possible, says NCDC DG

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria may experience a second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, Director-General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, has said. He disclosed this at the ongoing media briefing with reporters organised by the National Youth Service Corps on Monday. The DG said the country must abide by the protocols and guidelines developed to […]
News

COSEG backs Akeredolu on quit notice to herdsmen

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Yoruba Self-Determination Group (COSEG), yesterday thrown its weight behind the seven-day ultimatum given by Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, to Fulani herdsmen to leave the state’s forest. In a statement jointly signed by the Convener, Rasaq Olokoba, Secretary, Akin Abosanyin and Political Secretary, Wale Balogun, COSEG noted that: “The killer Fulani […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica