A’Ibom: Communities send SOS to governor over unsafe drainage channel

Some communities in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have appealed to the state government to secure the route of the multi-billion naira drainage project with perimeter fence in order to halt further loss of lives and property in the area. This was as they lauded the administration of Governor Udom Emmanuel over plans to use covered and fenced the drain under the N14 billion IBB World Bank flood control project that would pass through their communities.

The flood control channel made up of 4m wide by 2m deep open drain was constructed by the Godswill Akpabio’s administration and meant to carry flood waters from the Godswill Akpabio Stadium area and empty it at the Mbikpong stream in the outskirts of Uyo, the state capital.

The drain has not been serviced over the years with tall grasses grown in some parts of the drainage which has become a haven for reptiles and serving as an easy escape route for criminals.

A community leader and the Village Head of Mbikpong Ikot Edem, Chief John Okon Etim told journalists yesterday in Uyo that many lives had been lost due to the open nature of the drains as the running water constitutes a threat to passersby and people residing near the drainage.

“You need to see how our people dread the drains especially in the thick of the rain season. It sweeps away anything that comes near it including human beings. So, we want the state government to fence the drains off because it will be safer that way,” he noted

