News

A’Ibom community flays govt over acquisition of land for plantation

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The people of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have expressed their misgivings over the acquisition of their land by the state government for the coconut refinery. The community which lamented the sitting of the refinery project that has taken a large expanse of their land in the riverine community, including Eastern Obolo with 75 per cent of the land covered by waters.

Addressing journalists yesterday the President of a socio-cultural organisation in the area, the Obolo Me Obolo, Mr. Emmanuel Paul alleged that there was a plan to exterminate Eastern Obolo people from Akwa Ibom State. He said: “I know you may not really want to hear this. Sometimes the government would want to cite a project that the people really do not want. Youknowthat75percent of our land is in the waters.

The place that we have land is in Amadaha, Okorette and two other places. Why would the government site a project that will take an expanse of land away from the people? “There is a grand plan to exterminate Eastern Obolo people from Akwa Ibom State.

There are some of our brothers, who believe that we should not be in Akwa Ibom State, and the reason is very simple, Akwa Ibom does not love Eastern Obolo people because of the oil that we have. This should not be a curse but a blessing.” Paul, who pointed out the progress and development of Obolo people in Rivers State, however, declared that the people of Eastern Obolo chose to remain in Akwa Ibom State. But, while reacting to the issue, the state government through the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mr. Ime Okpo said the land in question is a disputed area between the people of Eastern Obolo and Mkpat Enin LGA, adding that any disputed land automatically belongs to the state government.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Our Governors and the security threats in northern Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It is now a common sight for governors to sprint to Abuja to seek respite each time there’s perceived security breach in their respective states. They do so at a lightning pace. Usain Bolt will feel like a proud father.  In their customary pattern, the governors are billed to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari again […]
News

SESSPN faults sack of UNILAG VC

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

The leadership and members the South- East and South-South Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN), yesterday condemned in strong terms the purported sack of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, by the university’s governing council. They called on the federal government to wade into the crisis to save the institution’s image. Chairman, Edo […]
News

Buhari approves establishment of Nigerian Youth Investment Fund

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In a move that underscores his absolute confidence in the innovative skills, talents and industry of the Nigerian youth, President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday led the Federal Executive Council to approve the establishment of the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) to the tune of N75 billion for three years. The Nigeria Youth Investment Fund is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: