A’Ibom community flays govt over acquisition of land for plantation

The people of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have expressed their misgivings over the acquisition of their land by the state government for the coconut refinery. The community which lamented the sitting of the refinery project that has taken a large expanse of their land in the riverine community, including Eastern Obolo with 75 per cent of the land covered by waters.

Addressing journalists yesterday the President of a socio-cultural organisation in the area, the Obolo Me Obolo, Mr. Emmanuel Paul alleged that there was a plan to exterminate Eastern Obolo people from Akwa Ibom State. He said: “I know you may not really want to hear this. Sometimes the government would want to cite a project that the people really do not want. Youknowthat75percent of our land is in the waters.

The place that we have land is in Amadaha, Okorette and two other places. Why would the government site a project that will take an expanse of land away from the people? “There is a grand plan to exterminate Eastern Obolo people from Akwa Ibom State.

There are some of our brothers, who believe that we should not be in Akwa Ibom State, and the reason is very simple, Akwa Ibom does not love Eastern Obolo people because of the oil that we have. This should not be a curse but a blessing.” Paul, who pointed out the progress and development of Obolo people in Rivers State, however, declared that the people of Eastern Obolo chose to remain in Akwa Ibom State. But, while reacting to the issue, the state government through the Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Mr. Ime Okpo said the land in question is a disputed area between the people of Eastern Obolo and Mkpat Enin LGA, adding that any disputed land automatically belongs to the state government.

