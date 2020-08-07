A’Ibom: Community kicks against joint constituency seat in state Assembly

Eastern Obolo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State has kicked against what it described as a joint constituency seat in the state House of Assembly, saying the council deserves a single constituency seat. This was as the council noted that the joint ticket with Ikot Abasi Local Government Area had not in any way helped the development of the council. Eastern Obolo LGA, which is one of 31 local government areas and one of the oil producing communities in the state, is demanding the creation of Akwa Ibom State Oil Producing Commission Committee.

The President of a sociocultural organisation in the Council, “Obolo me Obolo,” Mr. Emmanuel Paul, disclosed this yesterday while addressing newsmen in Uyo, the state capital, where he noted that the LGA had enjoyed single constituency ticket in the old Cross River State and in Akwa Ibom State shortly after the creation of the state in 1987.

While wondering why the Council should now be made to share a state constituency seat with Ikot Abasi Local Government Area, he said: “Another thing we want to also mention is that our royal father had represented the area in the then Cross River State House of Assembly as Eastern Obolo Constituency and not the present Eastern Obolo/Ikot Abasi Constituency. “Hon. Dan James represented only Eastern Obolo in Akwa Ibom State after the creation of the state. The question is how come now we are sharing a state constituency ticket with Ikot Abasi LGA. Eastern Obolo LGA deserves a single seat in the state House of Assembly.”

