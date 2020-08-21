A’Ibom community protests, blocks East-West Road over OML13 EIA

Travelers and commuters along Eket-Ikot Abasi end of the East-West Road were yesterday held up in over nine-hour traffic as thousands of youths barricade the road to protest the exclusion of Mkpat Enin Local GovernmentAreafromthedraft report of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for Utapate OML13 Oil and Gas exploration project, submitted to the Federal Ministry of Environment by the Nigeria Petroleum Development Commission (NPDC).

The protesters, who carried placards and sang war songs, were said to have been trooped to the federal highway as early as 6am, disrupting vehicular and human movement from both ends of the road, leading from Eket to Ikot Abasi, Rivers State and other parts of the Niger Delta region.

But, for the intervention of the concerned authorities and security agencies, the area would have become a war zone as the ultimatum issued by Organised Mkpat Enin Host Communities and youths to Sterling Energy Exploration and Production Company Nigerian Limited (SEEPCO) and the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company over what they described as ill-treatment and adamancy had expired. Addressing the mammoth crowd, the Chairman of Mkpat Enin Oil and Gas host communities, Ini Ekanem said that youths of the area and people of Mkpat Enin host communities had vowed to use all legal means, including protest to resist attempts by NPDC and SPDC to shortchange them by publishing the EIA and calling for public hearing without the inclusion of Mkpat Enin in the EIA, which according to him, has been sent to the Federal Government and awaiting public hearing.

Like this: Like Loading...