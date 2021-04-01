Metro & Crime

A’Ibom community residents move about with guns –LG chair

Residents of Nkari in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State now go about with weapons. The local government Chairman, Mr. Israel Idaisin, disclosed this yesterday while appealing to the Federal Government to intervene in the protracted boundary dispute between the people of Nkari and their neighbours at Usaka Uko in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

Idaisin said the age-long attacks on the people of Nkari by the people of Usaka Uko had over the years conditioned the minds of the people to resort to self-help. In a telephone interview with our correspondent in Uyo, the chairman said that even women and children from the Nkari community “now go to farms with either short or long rifles”. Idaisin warned the Federal Government, Akwa Ibom and Abia states that the situation, if not checked now, would breed a future generation of bandits who might become thorns in the flesh of government. He said: “The daily crisis we have in the Ini Local Government Area is the Nkari crisis.

The people there, including women and children, now go about with weapons to protect themselves. Everyone there is either with a long or short rifle to protect themselves from the Ikwanno people. “The people of Ikwanno in Abia State usually stay in the bush, using guerrilla warfare’s approach to ambush, shoot and kill our people.”

