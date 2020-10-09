A’Ibom community to govt: Rescue us from cultists

Residents of Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have cried out to the state government to rescue and save them from members of Dbam and Iceland confraternities, rival cult groups, who have frequently been attacking each other in a battle of supremacy for about eight months now. The residents, who lamented their safety, were said to have deserted their home as a result of the frequent attacks.

It was gathered that what started as a clash of supremacy between two rival cult groups has escalated to an extent that the people had abandoned their homes, taking refuge in neighbouring villages for fear of possible genocide in the area. Investigation, however, indicated that over 60 persons had been killed, with many persons declared missing, while scores are currently in various hospitals receiving treatment due to injuries sustained.

While speaking to our Correspondent yesterday from his hospital bed in Uyo, the state capital, the wife of one of the victims, who was simply identified as Mr. Friday, alleged to have been shot in the church vestry during early morning prayers last Sunday, recalled that her husband survived by God’s mercy after the surgeries performed on his head to extract bullets. She expressed worry that she now needed more than N500,000 for other operations to get her husband back to life again. Another victim, a retired Police Inspector, Mr. Okon Josiah Udoh, is also at an undisclosed hospital in the state capital receiving treatment for injuries he sustained when the cultists attempted to kill him.

