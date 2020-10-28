A’Ibom: Consumers, rights group tackle PHEDC over poor electricity supply

Electricity consumers and human rights groups in Akwa Ibom State have berated the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) over poor power supply in the state. This was as one of the groups, the Human Rights Communities, chided the PHEDC, which it said, has consistently failed to justify the high electricity tariff giving to consumers. Chairman of the group, Clifford Thomas, said it was regretted that PHEDC had consistently dealt the state with power outage despite the huge investments in the power sector by the state government.

Thomas, who recalled that the governor had petitioned the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) over PHEDC refusal to distribute electricity produced by Ibom Power Plant to customers in the state, added that Governor Udoh Emmanuel had further taken steps to construct 132/33KVA Substations at Ekim in Mkpat Enin LGA and another at Nwaniba and Uyo, as well as provided more than 452 transformers to communities across the state.

He, therefore, expressed support for the governor’s idea to explore the possibility of a state-owned power distribution company. Some of the consumers, who spoke with New Telegraph, also lamented that electricity was only supplied to the people whenever the company was about to distribute their outrageous bills.

