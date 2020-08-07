News

A’Ibom: CoS tasks Works Commissioner, says governor must not fail

The Chief of Staff to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Inyangeyen has stressed that all appointees of the Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration should work together as a team because the governor must not fail. He made the remarks yesterday during the handover ceremony to his successor, Prof. Eno Ibanga, who was appointed as the new Commissioner for Works, which took place at the Dakkada Secretariat. Inyangeyen, the immediate past state Commissioner for Works said that the handover was only a change of guard, but that the government and vision of the administration remains the same. “It is the same government and we are all working towards the same direction. We seek to drive the same vision of His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel. The Governor must not fail.”

While thanking the governor for the opportunity given him to serve as Commissioner for Works, Inyangeyen also lauded the management and staff of the ministry for their support throughout his tenure, even as he charged them to extend the same hands of fellowship and cooperation to the incumbent commissioner. However, he intimated the new Commissioner about the operations of the ministry, adding that the Ministry of Works is the most critical and biggest in terms of the number of capital projects under her purview.

Inyangeyen while congratulating his successor on his appointment, however, expressed confidence that Prof. Ibanga will succeed in his new assignment and pledged his readiness to offer any assistance or explanations that might be required of him by her as the need arises. Responding, Prof. Ibanga lauded Inyangeyen, who he described as a hardworking man who did his best to achieve so much in the ministry. The new Works Commissioner noted that his predecessor was elevated to higher office, congratulating him on his new deserved appointment as Chief of Staff to the Governor. She appealed to him to use his new office to facilitate and assist the ministry in the quest to accomplish more for the state. The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Mr. John Itiat lauded Inyangeyen’s father figure role and for moulding the ministry into a family.

