News

A’Ibom councillor donates new home to family of 5 rescued from collapsed building

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comments Off on A’Ibom councillor donates new home to family of 5 rescued from collapsed building

The Councillor representing Ward 4, in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom has risen to the aid of a family of five trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building, but rescued by kind neighbours in Ikot Nkim village. Therefore, for the family of Sunday Idungafa (husband) and Inem (wife), it was time to say “thank you” to God Almighty for five people to still be alive today, even with a decent and brand new home. Amid dancing, singing of praises and occasional shouts of Hallelujah, the husband, wife and the rescued children fought back tears to acknowledge the benevolence of God, who, according to Inem, manifested through a serving Councillor and Deputy Leader of the Etim Ekpo Local Government Legislative Council, Miss Wisdom Enang.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP calling for appreciation of naira to fund profligacy–Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…accuses opposition of using banned Twitter to spread false The Presidency yesterday alleged that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors were calling for appreciation of Naira against hard currencies in order to satisfy their profligacy and luxury. Responding to criticisms of President Muhammmadu Buhari’s monetary policies recently by the PDP Governors Forum, Senior Special […]
News

Honouring their own achievers

Posted on Author Clement James

A prophet is not often recognized at home, as the saying goes. But for some citizens of Cross River State, the reverse became true recently when the owners of Calabar Municipality broke the tradition and honoured the deserving. CLEMENT JAMES reports from Calabar Recently, the Qua nation gathered in their town hall to celebrate those […]
News Top Stories

Atiku disowns Koo social media account

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said thst the social media platform known as Koo on his name is fake. Atiku in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Ibe explained that information and details on the fake Koo account was lifted from other social media platforms where he holds verified handles.   He stated […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica