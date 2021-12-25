A’Ibom councillor donates new home to family of 5 rescued from collapsed building

The Councillor representing Ward 4, in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom has risen to the aid of a family of five trapped in the rubble of a collapsed building, but rescued by kind neighbours in Ikot Nkim village. Therefore, for the family of Sunday Idungafa (husband) and Inem (wife), it was time to say “thank you” to God Almighty for five people to still be alive today, even with a decent and brand new home. Amid dancing, singing of praises and occasional shouts of Hallelujah, the husband, wife and the rescued children fought back tears to acknowledge the benevolence of God, who, according to Inem, manifested through a serving Councillor and Deputy Leader of the Etim Ekpo Local Government Legislative Council, Miss Wisdom Enang.

