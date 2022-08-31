News

A’Ibom: Court adjourns for judgement on Akpan’s YPP guber

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

A Federal High Court in Uyo yesterday adjourned for judgement after hearing a suit challenging the candidature of Senator Bassey Albert of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). The court has turned down the motion for time extension by Albert on technical grounds. A lawyer, Alexander Asuquo, had dragged Albert to court over an alleged attempt to inherit the Young Progressives Party’s ticket from Pastor Nyenime Andy. When the matter came before Justice A. A. Okeke for hearing of the substantive suit together with all the pending applications, the plaintiff, Asuquo appeared in person with N. C. Ikono. The 1st and 2nd Defendants (Nyenimeh Andy and Young Progressives Party YPP) were represented by C. N. Wigwe and E. N. Akpabio while the 3rd Defendant, Albert, was represented by eight lawyers led by Ime Asanga, and Jerry Akpan.

 

