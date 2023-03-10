A’Ibom: Court orders INEC to list Udofia as APC guber candidate

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to list Mr Akanimo Udofia as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship election in Akwa Ibom. Justice James Omotosho gave the order on Thursday in Abuja following an application by Udofia asking that a consequential order be made to allow the electoral umpire list his name as APC’s governorship candidate in the state. Justice Omotosho in his judgment held that the case of the plaintiff was justiciable and subsequently granted the prayers and ordered INEC to list him as candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom governorship election. Udofia and Sen. Ita Enang, a former presidential aide, were in court asking the court to decide the authentic candidate of the APC in the Akwa Ibom governorship race.
Related Articles
NBA Crisis: You can’t call Akpata a boy –Akeredolu tells Akintola
…cautions lawyers against divisive utterances Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed dismay over the statement purportedly made by Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN, against the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Olumide Akpata. Akintola had described Akpata as a boy after he revealed that some lawyers made a pact to […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
New York Gov Cuomo faces fresh claims of sexual harassment
A second former aide has come forward with accusations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Charlotte Bennett, a health policy adviser to Cuomo until November, told The New York Times that he had harassed her last year, reports the BBC. Cuomo has denied any inappropriate behaviour and ordered an independent inquiry into the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Out-of-school-children: Sokoto enrolls 75,650, establishes 1,513 learning centres
The Sokoto State government said it has established 1,513 learning centres and enrolled 75,650 out-ofschool children in the state Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this at the launching of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) at the Government House, Sokoto. The breakdown, according to him, indicated that there had been an enrollment of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)