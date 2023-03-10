News

A’Ibom: Court orders INEC to list Udofia as APC guber candidate

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on A’Ibom: Court orders INEC to list Udofia as APC guber candidate

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to list Mr Akanimo Udofia as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship election in Akwa Ibom. Justice James Omotosho gave the order on Thursday in Abuja following an application by Udofia asking that a consequential order be made to allow the electoral umpire list his name as APC’s governorship candidate in the state. Justice Omotosho in his judgment held that the case of the plaintiff was justiciable and subsequently granted the prayers and ordered INEC to list him as candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom governorship election. Udofia and Sen. Ita Enang, a former presidential aide, were in court asking the court to decide the authentic candidate of the APC in the Akwa Ibom governorship race.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NBA Crisis: You can’t call Akpata a boy –Akeredolu tells Akintola

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

…cautions lawyers against divisive utterances   Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed dismay over the statement purportedly made by Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN, against the immediate past President of the Nigerian Bar Association, (NBA), Olumide Akpata. Akintola had described Akpata as a boy after he revealed that some lawyers made a pact to […]
News

New York Gov Cuomo faces fresh claims of sexual harassment

Posted on Author Reporter

  A second former aide has come forward with accusations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Charlotte Bennett, a health policy adviser to Cuomo until November, told The New York Times that he had harassed her last year, reports the BBC. Cuomo has denied any inappropriate behaviour and ordered an independent inquiry into the […]
News

Out-of-school-children: Sokoto enrolls 75,650, establishes 1,513 learning centres

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Soko to

The Sokoto State government said it has established 1,513 learning centres and enrolled 75,650 out-ofschool children in the state Governor Aminu Tambuwal stated this at the launching of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) at the Government House, Sokoto.   The breakdown, according to him, indicated that there had been an enrollment of […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica