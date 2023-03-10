A’Ibom: Court orders INEC to list Udofia as APC guber candidate

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to list Mr Akanimo Udofia as candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship election in Akwa Ibom. Justice James Omotosho gave the order on Thursday in Abuja following an application by Udofia asking that a consequential order be made to allow the electoral umpire list his name as APC’s governorship candidate in the state. Justice Omotosho in his judgment held that the case of the plaintiff was justiciable and subsequently granted the prayers and ordered INEC to list him as candidate of the APC in Akwa Ibom governorship election. Udofia and Sen. Ita Enang, a former presidential aide, were in court asking the court to decide the authentic candidate of the APC in the Akwa Ibom governorship race.

