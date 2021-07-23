A’Ibom: COVID-19 Delta variant claims three persons

The new Delta variant of COVID-19 pandemic has claimed no fewer than three lives out of the 156 new positive cases in Akwa Ibom State. The ravaging effects of the new wave of the virus had in the past two weeks skyrocketed the number of infected persons in the state from five to 156.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, the Secretary to State Government (SSG) and Chairman of Akwa Ibom State COVID-19 Committee Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem called on all citizens of the state to obey all COVID-19 guidelines and protocols earlier enunciated. While declaring that all COVID-19 monitoring mechanisms had been reactivated in order to ensure strict compliance with the guidelines and protocols, and to assist the state to combat the new wave, the state government also advised the citizens to ensure that “social distancing in tricycles and in mini-buses and wearing of face masks are to be strictly complied with.”

He added: “Religious houses (churches and mosques) should run at half capacity and services should last not more than one hour. “Hotels, sit-outs, clubs, schools, and transport companies, supermarkets, banks and pharmacy shops should all ensure compliance with all COVID-19 preventive measures in their facilities. “People should report any suspicious symptoms such as fever and cough, difficulty in breathing and body pains and weakness to the nearest COVID-19 facility or use the following help lines 08000275664, 08189411111.”

