A’Ibom: CP tasks newly promoted officers on dedication to duty

The Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner, Mr. Amiengheme Andrew has charged the 18 newly promoted Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) in the command to see their elevation as a call to higher responsibility and dedication to duty.

The CP gave the charge yesterday while decorating the newly promoted officers at the state Command Officer’s Mess in Uyo, the state capital. The 18 officers were recently promoted from the rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) to Chief Superintendent of Police (CPS) by the Police Service Commission (PSC). The Commissioner, who called on the officers to justify their promotion by rededicating themselves to duty, however, reminded them that the promotion was in line with the Inspector General (IG’s) resolve to motivate officers to be diligent and in order to add value to the force.

Amiengheme, therefore, urged them to remain focused and justify the confidence reposed on them by the Inspector General of Police and the force management, saying: “Your elevation should be seen as yet another challenge to put in your best in the service and make the Nigeria Police, and the nation proud.

“You have to see this not as an end to your achievements, but a step further in your call to serve the nation and humanity. “On behalf of the police management team, officers and men of the command, I congratulate you and I expect you to put in more efforts and perform your duties diligently.

