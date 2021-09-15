A’Ibom: ‘Cultists, cultic politicians won’t succeed governor in 2023’

Some groups in Akwa Ibom State have thrown their weights behind the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, supporting his “No cultist or cultic politician will succeed him in 2023.” The latest group is ‘De- Voice Assembly,’ led by Pastor James Sunny, a former Chairmanship aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area during the last council election in the state.

James, who is the Presi-dent of the group, spoke yesterday at a Breakfast Forum he hosted in Uyo, the state capital, where he urged the body of Christ to be steadfast and join the bandwagon advocating the ‘No cultist and cultic politician’ shall succeed Governor Emmanuel Movement in 2023. He said the time has come for Akwa Ibom State and the people to experience the faithfulness of God through a dependable and God-fearing elected leader.

“Politically speaking, there is no money in the state to be thrown around, following the industrialisation agenda of the governor to transform the state into an industrial hub,” he said, and advised the people to endure as better days are ahead. “…Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.” Pastor James, quoting Psalm 30: 5 added, even as he further noted that the era of cultists as leaders who think less of the people when in power, and four years after would turn to solicit another support with N5,000 to buy their votes.”

