A’Ibom: Cultists spurn amnesty, kill 61-year-old man

Suspected cultists terrorising Inen community in OrukAnam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State have killed another person, identified as Gilbert Adaiden.

 

This came shortly after the state Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Godwin Abraham, offered amnesty to the rival cult groups in the area. Gilbert, 61, was killed the day the CJ visited the Inen community and offered an amnesty deal to the cultists for peace to prevail in the area. It was learnt that Gilbert was killed in his compound as he was unable to flee from his village in the wake of cult skirmishes in the community.

 

A witness, Okon Timothy, said the victim was chased away from the family compound for misunderstandings he had with his brothers before he relocated to Inen Ekeffe where he built a house and lived there for many years.

 

He said: “Gilbert left us for his own compound. He had lived in Inen Ekeffe for more than 10 years. When these cultists invaded the community, he did not have where to run to and decided to stay in his house. But last week, the cultists descended on the old man and killed him.

 

Last week, the CJ, Abraham, visited the people displaced by cult-related violence in the community and offered amnesty to cultists to embrace peace for residents to return home.

