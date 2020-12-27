A’Ibom declares 7-day mourning for ex-gov, Nkanga

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has declared seven days of mourning for the former first indigenous military administrator of the state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga (rtd).

In a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem on Saturday, the seven-day mourning would take effect from Saturday, December 26, 2020.

It added that flags would be flown at half-mast for the entire duration of the mourning in the state.

The statement disclosed that late Nkanga died on December 24, 2020 in an isolation centre due to complications from coronavirus. It noted that requisite protective protocol and contact tracing have been activated.

The statement in part: “The Government of Akwa Ibom State hereby formally announces the death of a former Military Governor of our state, Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, who died at night on December 24, 2020.

“The information from the isolation centre where he was admitted and managed indicates that the first indigenous Military Governor of our state and leader of Pan Niger Delta Elders Forum (PANDEF) died from complications resulting from COVID-19 infection.

“Requisite protective protocol and contact tracing have been immediately activated.”

