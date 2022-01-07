A’Ibom deputy gov lauds council boss for empowering constituents

Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, has commended the Chairman of Ini Local Government Area of the state, Israel Idiasim, for improving the welfare of the people of the council. Ekpo gave the commendation during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the local council and empowerment programme by the chairman.

The Deputy Governor, who was represented by his Press Secretary, Mr. Ekikere Umoh, lauded Idaisin for the love he has for his people, and urged other council chairmen in the state to emulate the leadership style. Idiasim, in his remarks, said that the creation of the local government council has brought development closer to the people of the area. He, however, praised God for keeping them alive, saying the event was aimed at celebrating the genealogical existence of the area. “We are here to celebrate ourselves as a united force and to reward and honour our distinguished citizens, who have achieved outstanding success in various walks of life and disciplines, as well as to empower our supporters for their various contributions,” he said.”

