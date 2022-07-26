News

A’Ibom drags Chinese firm to court over environmental pollution

Given its alleged multiple offences on environmental pollution, obstruction of government officials on duty, violent attack on officials and seizure of government vehicles, the Akwa Ibom State government has dragged Golden Tripod International Limited, a Chinese firm to court.

 

The Chinese company, which uses aluminium to produce brake pads for tricycles and motorcycles, is expected to provide a valid work permit, tax clearance and an approved waste management plan designed in collaboration with the state Ministry of Environment for manufacturing industries in the state.

These conditions were given to the firm yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, by the Commissioner for Environment and Mineral Resources, Charles Udoh, during a chat with newsmen on his recent encounter with the company and the subsequent court case.

Recall that the Ministry of Environment in collaboration with the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly Committee on Environment, and State Waste Management Agency had a fortnight ago visited the company and subsequently ordered that activities of the company to be brought to a halt.

 

Meanwhile, members of the public had, prior to the visit by the government officials, raised concerns about the emissions of pollutants by the company into the atmosphere

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

