A’Ibom electoral fraud: Akpabio wants REC also jail

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio wants the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini also jailed for the electoral fraud in the Akwa Ibom State in 2019 general elections.

The Minister also said that the INEC twisted the context of the Federal High Court judgment that jailed the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District Returning Officer, Prof. Peter Ogban against him (Akpabio).

According to him, the judgment did not indict him, but the Electoral Body twisted the context of the judgment, just as he alleged that the Akwa Ibom REC and the Returning Officer collaborated to rig the election.

In a statement issued by Anietie Ekong, Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, the Minister insisted that the Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner and the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District Returning Officer rigged the election against him as he had approached the Electoral Tribunal after the election.

According to him, there was no way he would have lost the election if the Returning Officer had rigged for him.

