A’Ibom electoral fraud: Akpabio wants REC also jailed

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio wants the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr. Mike Igini jailed also for the electoral fraud in the Akwa Ibom State in 2019 general elections.

 

The Minister also said that the INEC twisted the context of the Federal High Court judgment that jailed the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District Returning Officer, Prof. Peter Ogban against him (Akpabio).

 

 

According to him, the judgment did not indict him, but the electoral body twisted the context of the judgment, just as he alleged that the Akwa Ibom REC and the Returning Officer collaborated to rig the election.

 

In a statement issued by Anietie Ekong, Chief Press Secretary to the Minister, Akpabio alleged that the Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioner and the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District Returning Officer rigged the election against him as he had approached the Electoral Tribunal after the election.

 

According to him, there was no way he would have lost the election if the Returning Officer rigged for him. In the statement in Abuja, he said that the claim by the PDP that the Electoral Officer was convicted for allegedly rigging an election in favour of the All Progressives Congress and Senator Akpabio “is spurious, unfounded and malicious.

 

“In their desperation in a continuing campaign of calumny against Senator Akpabio, the INEC in Akwa Ibom State twisted the context of the judgment and maliciously claimed that the election was rigged in favour of Senator Akpabio. Nothing could be further from the truth. The facts of the case put a lie to this assertion.

 

“Contrarily, Senator Akpabio was a victim of the fraudulent manipulation of the election of Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District held on February 23, 2019. He is vindicated that the perpetrators of the electoral fraud are being brought to justice.

 

At last the chickens are coming home to roost. Professor Ogban, who was the Returning Officer Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, was last week jailed for three years for election fraud.”

