A’Ibom: Emmanuel never barred Atiku from meeting delegates

The Akwa Ibom State Government has denied in strong terms media reports that Governor Udom Emmanuel had prevented one of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential

aspirants from meeting with the state’s delegates.

In a release issued by Comrade Ini Ememobong, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy on Sunday, the government said: “The news item with the above heading surfaced on the media space, alleging that Governor Udom Emmanuel barred Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from meeting with delegates.

“It also went on to make a lot of spurious allegations, laced with foul and profane language. Nothing can be farther from the truth as this. The said news is totally incompatible with the known accommodating disposition of the governor.

“The truth is that the governor, who has been in communication and contact with all other Presidential Aspirants (Atiku Abubakar inclusive) was informed that the former Vice President will be visiting on Monday, May 16, 2022 to meet with delegates and thereafter see him (Gov. Emmanuel) by 4pm, a proposal that was unhesitatingly accepted. It is therefore pure mischief for anyone to insinuate that the governor is preventing Alhaji Abubakar from seeing delegates. Other Presidential Aspirants have visited the party in Akwa Ibom without a hitch, so why would Atiku’s be different?

“In the light of current circumstances surrounding Atiku’s media posture, especially online, we will like to discard the news item as not coming from them and not having the authorization of the Presidential Aspirant himself, especially since the allegation is not personally signed off and is not posted on any of his verified social media accounts.

“We urge the entire public to discountenance the fake news and treat it as an act of mischief of the highest order. Our delegates and team are waiting to receive the aspirant on the agreed date and time.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...