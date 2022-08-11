A’Ibom empowers 3,000 project trainee graduates

Graduands of the Ibom 3000 Project have been advised to make judicious use of the acquired skills and start-up grants for higher productivity and self-development. Governor Udom Emmanuel gave the advice at the graduation ceremony of the first batch of the participants of the project held yesterday in Uyo. The Ibom 3000 Project is a human capital development and economic transformation programme conceived by the state government to empower the youths. Represented by his Deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, the governor charged the trainees whom he described as trailblazers of the project not to sell the laptops and other kits provided for them.
