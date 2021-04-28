News

A’Ibom: Ex-envoy seeks hitch-free governorship nomination

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Russia, Ambassador Assam Assam, yesterday said elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State are determined to help the party to organise a rancour-free nomination for the governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections. Assam disclosed during a chat with journalists shortly after a meeting of his friends and like-minds held in Uyo, the state capital.

While describing himself as a victim of impunity during the 2015 governorship primaries of the PDP in the state, he said that the elders met so as to set up a template and strategies to ensure that no aspirant is cheated in the process, while the eventual winner and losers will be satisfied with the outcome He, therefore, denied that the allegation that group was working a proxy on a script to install a preferred candidate for Governor Udom Emmanuel, saying the group planned to embark on extensive and intensive grassroots campaign to sensitise the public and the delegates to the party primaries on the qualities they should look out for in the person who would qualify to take over from Governor Emmanuel and lead the state in 2023.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG sues for private sector’s cooperation on implementation of ESP

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

T he Federal Government has called on operators in the private sector to cooperate with it in the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the call yesterday at the virtual edition of the Presidential Policy Dialogue of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). According to a statement […]
News

Reps, Ayade, Fayemi condole with Okowa over father’s death

Posted on Author Philip Nyam and Adewumi Ademiju

More tributes poured in yesterday for Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, from the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, alongside Cross River State governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and his Ekiti State counterpart, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, over the death of his father, Sir Okorie Uzoma Arthur Okowa, at the age of 88. In […]
News

New fuel hike: APC lacks human sympathy – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the Federal Government decision to increase the pump price of fuel from N123 to N143.80 per liter shows lack of sympathy of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to the plight of Nigerians. PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the increase as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica