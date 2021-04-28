A’Ibom: Ex-envoy seeks hitch-free governorship nomination

Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Russia, Ambassador Assam Assam, yesterday said elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State are determined to help the party to organise a rancour-free nomination for the governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections. Assam disclosed during a chat with journalists shortly after a meeting of his friends and like-minds held in Uyo, the state capital.

While describing himself as a victim of impunity during the 2015 governorship primaries of the PDP in the state, he said that the elders met so as to set up a template and strategies to ensure that no aspirant is cheated in the process, while the eventual winner and losers will be satisfied with the outcome He, therefore, denied that the allegation that group was working a proxy on a script to install a preferred candidate for Governor Udom Emmanuel, saying the group planned to embark on extensive and intensive grassroots campaign to sensitise the public and the delegates to the party primaries on the qualities they should look out for in the person who would qualify to take over from Governor Emmanuel and lead the state in 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...