A’Ibom ex-militants calls for sack of NDDC boss, give14-day ultimatum

A coalition of ex militants from Akwa Ibom has given the Federal Government 14 days ultimatum to remove the sole administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Efiong Akwa and reconstitute a substantive board for the commission. They also asked the FG to sack Colonel Milland Dikio(retd) and appoint a substantive special adviser/coordinator for the Presidential Amnesty Programme(PAP) within two weeks.

The former freedom fighters under the aegis of ‘Unyek Isong’ made the demands in a press release signed by ‘General’ Dede Udofia and ‘Major Ibanga Ekeng’ and issued to journalists in Uyo on Friday. They warned that if their demands are not met within 14 days they will embark on a mass protest during which all FG projects, parastatals, ExxonMobil facilities/operations and the NDDC office in the state will be shut down.

