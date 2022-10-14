News

A’Ibom ex-militants protest pipeline contract awarded to monarch, demand revocation

Ex-militants in Akwa Ibom have protested against the Federal Government and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL)’s decision to award the oil and gas pipeline surveillance contract to Pipelines Infrastructure Limited said to belong to a prominent Niger Delta monarch.

The ex-agitators, who said they would not allow any non-indigene to handle a pipeline security contract in any part of the state, issued the Federal Government and Nige-rian National Petroleum Company Limited a 7-day ultimatum to revoke the contract.

They insisted that the contract should be awarded to them. The group, under the aegis of ‘Unyekisong Akwa Ibom’, stated their position yesterday in a release by ‘Gen’. Dede Udofia (Leader) and ‘Major’ Ibanga Ekang (Special Operations and Strike Team Leader). Others are ‘Gen’. Ukpe Sampson (Niger Delta Strike Force), ‘Gen’. Effiong Edem Uko (Niger Delta Volunteer Network) and ‘Major Gen’. Ukeme Benedict (Akwa Ibom Freedom Movement).

 

