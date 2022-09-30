News

A’Ibom Ex-militants To FG: Revoke pipeline contracts to non-indigenes

Repentant former militants from Akwa Ibom State under the auspices of the Niger Delta Volunteers (NDV) have issued a one-month ultimatum to the Federal Government to revoke oil pipeline contracts in the state awarded to non-indigenes. In a statement signed by the supreme leader of NDV, Gen Ekpo Ekpo and made available to journalists in Uyo yesterday, the ex-agitators accused the Federal Government and key players in the oil and gas industry of disregarding the Local Content Law. They expressed anger against the injustices meted out to repentant militants from the state by the Ijaws heading institutions set up by the government to take care of ex-freedom fighters.

The statement reads: “This is totally unacceptable and we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to order immediate termination of the contract as we shall not accept further abuse of our peaceful disposition by the NNPC and her cohort. “We therefore want to warn the architects of this plot to reverse it immediately as we are fully prepared to resist every activity of the Pipelines Infrastructure Limited in Akwa Ibom State by any means necessary. “We also want the Nigerian government, NNPC, multinational oil companies and the general public to know that the above named company, its partners or subcontractors would not work in our territory.”

 

