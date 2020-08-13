A’Ibom expresses satisfaction with schools over WAEC/NECO preparationsnal

Given the state of preparedness of schools in Akwa Ibom State for students in exit classes to write the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and the National Examination Council (NECO) the Akwa Ibom State Government has expressed satisfaction with the schools. This was as the government rescheduled the 2019 promotion examinations for civil servants from Grade Level 07 and above in order to ensure uniformity andfairness in the promotionof workers in the state.

The state Commissioner for Information, Ini Ememobong, told newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting yesterday that adequate provisions had already been made towards ensuring strict supervision and compliance by students to COVID-19 guidelines in schools.

Ememobong, who explained that measures had been put in place to enable students in exit classes to write the examinations in a safe environment, however, said that non-compliance by students could not be ruled out because of the difficulty to control them.

Like this: Like Loading...