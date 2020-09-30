News

A’Ibom: Fear of epidemic grips workers as dumpsite pollute govt house

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

Workers and others transacting business within Akwa Ibom State Government House, Uyo, the state capital, have expressed fears over what they described as possible outbreak of epidemic following offensive stench being emitted by a dumpsite into the seat of government.

It will be recalled that no fewer than 100 persons within the hilltop mansion were said to have tested positive to COVID-19 at some point, a development many attributed to the closeness of the dumpsite to the Government House. Located at a distance of about 200 meters from the Government House, the dumpsite along Uyo Village Road was relocated from Udoh Street, where residents of some 30 surrounding buildings had vacated their homes due to cases of deaths reported of those who lived close to the former site.

Meanwhile, the death of the last victim, despite the intervention of the state government, however, stirred protest in the area, forcing the government to relocate the dumpsite to Uyo village road.

Our Reporters

