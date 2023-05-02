A’Ibom First Lady Doles Out Scholarships To National /State Speakers For Children Parliament

The wife of the State Governor, Dr (Mrs) Martha Udom Emmanuel on Tuesday received in audience the National Speaker of Children Parliament, Hon. Progress Umoh and the Akwa Ibom State Speaker of Children Parliament, Hon. Rhoda Vincent at the Lodge, Government House Uyo.

The A’ibom First Lady congratulated them for standing out in the stiff competition and making the state proud while graciously awarding the speakers scholarships to cover their tertiary education in any state university of their choice.

Dr. Emmanuel tasked them to continue to set the pace for other children in the state to follow, shun social vices and focus on their education.

She charged them to lend their voices in the fight against drug abuse and the issues of gender based violence in the state.

Presenting the speakers to the Wife of the Governor was the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Welfare Dr Ini Adiakpan in her brief remarks appreciated the State Governor Deacon Udom Emmanuel and his wife for being passionate about the children in the State and for investing hugely in the educational sector.

She reiterated that the gender inclusion of the first lady has impacted not just the women but the girl child in all aspects of life.

In her words” When we talk about gender inclusion, it doesn’t stop with the women, it also runs through the girls and it pleases me today to present the girls who have been groomed by you to be ambassadors for the children.

In their separate remarks, the National Speaker of the Children’s Parliament, Honourable Progress Umoh and Akwa Ibom State Speaker of children parliament Hon. Rhoda Vincent commended the wife of the State Governor, for the tremendous support she has been giving the Children’s Parliament.

They appreciated her placing priority on the welfare, development and security of Akwa Ibom Children, saying that the children of Akwa Ibom are grateful and blessed to have her as the mother of the State.

The speakers also showed their gratitude for the scholarship awarded to them assuring Her Excellency that they will make good use of it while adhering to all the advice she has given to them while pledging to join in the fight against drug abuse and Gender-based violence.

In her vote of thanks the Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Magaret Edem thanked the wife of the Governor for the warm reception and her support towards the Affairs of the Ministry, she thanked the Honourable Commissioner for her efforts in making the day a reality and the directors, social workers and teachers who coached the children.