A’Ibom Gas Pipeline: Communities back Tompolo’s surveillance contract

The host communities of East Horizon Gas Company Limited in Akwa Ibom State have described the award of pipeline surveillance contract to former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo by the Federal Government as a welcome development. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Uyo, Coordinator of the Gas Pipeline host Communities Forum, Akwa Ibom State, Comrade Kufre Emmanson, appreciated the Federal Government for finding Tompolo fit to handle oil and gas pipeline surveillance in the Niger Delta region. Emmanson assured that the youths of Gas Pipeline communities in the state would always support Tompolo to succeed in the job to guard the pipelines from being vandalized.

He therefore called on Tompolo to consult with paramount rulers in the state, stressing that the royal fathers from oil and gas communities would assist Tompolo to make proper selection of Representatives from each of the oil and gas producing areas in the state.

He said: “The nine Local government Areas in Akwa Ibom State, consisting of Ukanafun, Etim Ekpo, Uyo, Uruan Abak, Oruk Anam, Ibesikpo Asutan, Etinan and Nsit Ibom, congratulate Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo for securing the award of Pipelinesurveillance contract in NigerDelta region. “The above nine Local government areas, hosts the East Horizon Gas Company Limited, where natural Gas pipelines are constructed in Ukanafun and passes through the Local governments and terminates in Akansoko Akpabuyo Local government area of Cross River State.

