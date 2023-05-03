News

A’Ibom Gives 3-Week Ultimatum To Contractors To Complete Projects

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

The Akwa Ibom State Government has given some school project contractors 29 days ultimatum to complete all pending projects assigned to them or face sanctions.

The matching order was given on Wednesday by the Executive Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Rt. Hon. Anietie Etuk during an emergency meeting with the contractors at the conference room of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Etuk, who expressed displeasure over the poor attitude of some of the contractors in the execution of the projects, urged them to ensure timely completion and in accordance with specifications.

He noted with disappointment that almost all the projects were below 50% completion, a development he said contravenes the terms and conditions as agreed between the Board and the contractors, thereby hindering the approval of new projects for execution.

The Executive Chairman maintained that the Akwa Ibom State Government, under the watch of Governor Udom Emmanuel, is very passionate about giving quality education to both pupils and students, in a serene and conducive learning environment with good facilities.

“The government took it upon itself to give and provide a quality educational system to her citizens in all public institutions in the State which informed the renovation, rehabilitation and construction of classroom blocks, assembly halls, staff quarters, perimeter fencing, provision of school desks, amongst others,” Etuk stated.

The SUBEB Boss, who said no projects under his watch would be left uncompleted, however, ordered all affected contractors to immediately mobilize their staff and workers back to the site to ensure they complete every pending project before the end of May 2023.

Etuk, who also frowned at the poor quality of work done by some contractors, appealed to them to follow specifications to justify Government’s huge spending in infrastructural development in schools across the State.

Responding on behalf of the contractors, the Chairman of the Forum of Contractors, Mr Okon Ekpo, thanked the SUBEB Boss, for his fair approach in handling the situation, noting that the delay in the completion of ongoing projects was orchestrated by the cashless policy which struck the country in the last two months.

Ekpo however assured the Board as well as the Akwa Ibom State Government that all contractors will return to the site with immediate effect to ensure the completion of their respective projects.

He also identified youth restiveness as one of the factors responsible for the slow pace of the work and assured the Board that contractors will do everything within their powers to make the State proud.

In attendance during the meeting were, the Board Members, Management Staff, and project officers, among others.

