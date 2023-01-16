A’Ibom gov celebrates fallen heroes, sues for national unity

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has advocated peace, love and national unity among the political class across the country to reciprocate the sacrifices of gallant soldiers who paid supreme price in serving humanity and the nation, especially as this year’s general election beckons.

Governor Emmanuel made the call while speaking at the Wreath Laying Ceremony to mark the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration at the State Cenotaph, Udo Udoma Avenue, Uyo.

He observed that circumstances that predisposed operations in which the heroes laid down their lives still persist across the nation and therefore cautioned politicians against incendiary and unwarranted comments that enlarge the chasm of separation and weaken the cords of national unity.

He asked politicians to engage in attributes which would fan the embers of unity and further extend the frontiers of love and brotherhood, so that the sacrifices of gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Armed Forces would not be in vain.

“Aswegetreadytoelectour new set of leaders, I urge our political class to understand that we need the country to be one indissoluble entity, in order for our aspirations for leadership to be actualized.”

