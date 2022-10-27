News

A’Ibom gov donates N100m to Bayelsa flood victims

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has sympathised with his Bayelsa State counterpart, Douye Diri, over the flood disaster in the state. According to him, the development is pathetic as he donated N100 million to the victims of the flood. Emmanuel, who led his cabinet to Yenagoa yesterday, said it was his cabinet’s decision to visit Bayelsa based on the magnitude of the flood.

He said: “With what I saw on television, l just could not stay. I did not know the extent of the damage the flood had caused the people of the state. “My people played the whole video clip in our Executive Council Chambers and we were moved to tears. “We decided at the meeting to be here to sympathise with you and your people.” Emmanuel said whatever affects Bayelsa affects Akwa Ibom since they share a common affinity in Niger Delta.

He said: “The destinies of millions of our people are tied to your own. You have tried to show that you care and restore hope. That show of care strengthens your people in spite of the dire situation the flood had put them.” The governor, who presented a cheque of N100 million to Diri, also announced that a truckload of relief materials courtesy of his wife’s Family Empowerment Programme Foundation was on its way to support flood victims in the state. Diri expressed gratitude to Emmanuel for his show of love and brotherhood, describing the impact of the flood as immeasurable.

 

