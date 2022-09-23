A’Ibom gov lauded for patronising local contractors

A renowned entrepreneur and businessman, Uwem Okoko, has lauded Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State for his confidence and patronage of indigenous contractors in the state. Okoko, who is also the Managing Director of Hensek Integrated Services told journalists shortly before the com-missioning of a 9.4km, 10 lane dual carriage road in Uyo by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, that the governor’s action has helped to improve the contractors’ competence and empower them, while also creating employment for youths. He noted that the road with a 7m deep covered drainage system has not only challenged him, but has also brought out the best in his company and showed that indigenous contractors could do better than foreign ones when given the right support and platform. “I want to thank His Excellency, because I I don’t see any government in Nigeria that would have awarded this kind of contract to not just an indigenous contractor but a local contractor from Akwa Ibom, so my sincere appreciation goes to him for taking the risk to award this contract to Hensek.”
Related Articles
FG moves to curtail hindrances to girl child education
The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Alhaji Hamid Boboyi, has said that the commission would soon introduce a policy to check the rampant cases of girl child’s inability to transit from primary to secondary school successfully as their number kept dropping retrogressively by the day. Boboyi made the disclosure in Kano while declaring […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Don’t politicise Gulak’s murder, PDP tells APC
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to trivialise or politicise the alarming security challenges in the country. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, accused the ruling party of divisive politics. The party stated that instead of going after the assailants and bringing […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FG extends NIN-SIM linkage deadline to April 6
…as operators receive 56.18m NINs The Federal Government has extended the deadline for the ongoing National Identification Number (NIN) and Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) integration exercise by eight weeks. With this, the new deadline for the exercise is now April 6, 2021. Recall that the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami had, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)