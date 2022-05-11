A’Ibom gov lauds smooth conduct of PDP LGs’ congresses

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has lauded the smooth conduct of the local government congresses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which was held yesterday across the 31 council areas of the state. Emmanuel said the large turnout of party faithful for the exercise was an indication that the party was ready for its primaries, leading to the general election. The governor also congratulated the 62 national delegates elected at the respective congresses. Speaking shortly after participating at the exercise at QIC Group School, Awa Iman, venue of the exercise in Onna LGA, Governor Emmanuel lauded the peaceful conduct of the exercise and the cooperation of the participants.
