A’Ibom gov promises to revive economy

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential convention, Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State, has reiterated his determination to revive Nigeria’s economy, if elected president. Speaking during a meeting with PDP national delegates from Niger State, Emmanuel promised to address security challenges facing the country. According to the Chairman of Governor Emmanuel Campaign Organisation, Senator Gabriel Suswam, the governor solicited the support of Niger State’s delegates during the party’s convention in Abuja.

He described Emmanuel as someone who will revive the nation’s comatose economy and restore the lost glory of Nigeria if given the opportunity, Suswan said Akwa Ibom had moved from the backward, to a destination of choice both locally and internationally due to the great job that Emmanuel has done in the state. “Udom has the capability, the ingenuity and creativity to do what even Nigeria as a country cannot achieve, citing the example of Ibom Air, which the governor established within a short period.”

