A’Ibom gov tasks ex-deputy on tackling Nigeria’s challenges

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has urged former Deputy governors in Nigeria to join in the task of providing solutions to problems confronting the nation. Speaking in Uyo yesterday during a one-day national conference organised by Forum of Former Deputy Governors on the theme; “National Building In Challenging Times,” Governor Emmanuel said issues confronting Nigeria were surmountable. “I will like to say Issues confronting Nigeria would change if a new leader emerges in 2023 to address the challenges with both economic and political will “We must understand that we are in very challenging times and must have leaders that will take the nation out of her challenges. A situation where some countries deny visa to Nigerians is very challenging to Nigeria’s status as a nation”, he said.
Related Articles
Kalu hails Donald Duke at 60
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has described former Governor of Cross River state, Chief Donald Duke as a highly detrabilized Nigerian and patriotic statesman with passion for a just and fair society. Extolling the virtues of the politician, Kalu acknowledged the giant accomplishments of Duke in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ebonyi to reopen schools Oct. 5
Nursery, primary and tertiary institutions in Ebonyi State are to reopen for academic activities on October 5. Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Onyebuchi Chima stated this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the state’s Executive Council Meeting. He, however, noted that there will be staggering of classes in line with the COVID-19 […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Trump says he’s leaving hospital Monday as wave of infections hit White House
President Donald Trump said he felt “really good” and will leave a military hospital where he is being treated for COVID-19 later on Monday, despite a wave of infections that have hit his White House four weeks before the U.S. election. Trump, who announced on Friday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)