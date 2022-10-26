A’Ibom gov tasks ex-deputy on tackling Nigeria’s challenges

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has urged former Deputy governors in Nigeria to join in the task of providing solutions to problems confronting the nation. Speaking in Uyo yesterday during a one-day national conference organised by Forum of Former Deputy Governors on the theme; “National Building In Challenging Times,” Governor Emmanuel said issues confronting Nigeria were surmountable. “I will like to say Issues confronting Nigeria would change if a new leader emerges in 2023 to address the challenges with both economic and political will “We must understand that we are in very challenging times and must have leaders that will take the nation out of her challenges. A situation where some countries deny visa to Nigerians is very challenging to Nigeria’s status as a nation”, he said.

