A’Ibom Gov To Nigerian Workers: Help’s on the way

As Nigerian workers celebrate Worker’s Day today, Governor of Akwa Ibom State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Udom Emmanuel, has said help is on the way to suffering Nigerian workers and masses.

In a goodwill message to Nigerian workers released on his behalf by Bola Bolawole, spokesperson for the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Campaign Council, Emmanuel said the suffering of Nigerian workers have not gone unnoticed and their cries for help have not gone unheard.

He said: “Tell Nigerian workers, indeed all Nigerians, that help is on the way. I have been moved by the cries of our people to join the presidential race.

“My passion is to bring my capacity and capability to bear on the economic life of this country to turn around a comatose economy to the benefit of all Nigerians. “I am trained. I am tested.

I understand the economy. I know the various languages it responds to. My track record in both the private and public sector bears me out. “I promise Nigerian workers that I as president of this great country will partner with them to turn the economy around.”

