A’Ibom Governor-Elect Lauds Firm For Diversifying Into Agriculture, Library Services

Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno has lauded Watbridge Hotels, Uyo for diversifying into agriculture and expanding its value chain, thereby creating more services and employment.

Pastor Eno also praised the hotel’s Guest Library, describing it as a ‘fantastic innovation’.

Eno gave the commendations on Wednesday when he inaugurated the agricultural wing of the Watbridge Group with the opening of a Cold Room and farm produce.

Speaking before cutting the tape to open the new edifice, the Governor-elect said Watbridge Hotel’s diversification into agriculture and allied services was a leap in the industry and one which will expand the hotel’s value chain, create more employment for the youths, create market and deepen the economy of the state.

Pastor Eno, a well-known hotelier himself, noted that inroads into agriculture and allied services were very necessary steps for top-rated hospitality outfits such as Watbridge.

Pastor Umo Eno also praised Watbridge Hotels for introducing a Guest Library service in its facility – a first of its kind in this part of the world.

On a visit to the library, a visibly impressed Pastor Eno, penning his remarks in the Visitors Book at the Ngugi wa Thiong’o Watbridge Guest Library, described the facility as a ‘fantastic innovation’.

Speaking earlier, advisor to Watbridge and Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom South, Rt Hon.(Barr.) Ekong Sampson who received the Governor-elect said Watbridge Hotels’ intervention into agriculture was part of the hotel’s commitment to deepening world-class hospitality in the state.

“The Onomkpoinam Mkpat Enin expressed appreciation to the Governor-elect for coming to inaugurate the facility.

In his welcome address, the General Manager of Watbridge Hotels&Suites, Uyo, Otunba Sunday Ajayi described the opening of the cold room as ‘another milestone for the Watbridge Group’. Ajayi said that diversification into agriculture signposted Watbridge’s ‘passion to redefine hospitality in the 21st century’.

The Hotel’s GM assured that Watbridge will continue to ‘complement the State Government’s effort of increasing the food chain and creating more employment opportunities for our teeming youths’. He said the hotel remains ‘committed to broadening the frontiers of hospitality across borders’.

Among the top dignitaries, industry players and friends of Watbridge Group from different walks of life who graced the inauguration of the cold room were the Executive Chairman of Mkpat Enin Local Government Area, Hon. Anieokpon Ekpo and the Member-elect for Ini State Constituency, Hon. Lawrence Udoide.

Others included the MD/CEO of HENSEK Integration Services, Engr. Uwem Okoko, Permanent Secretaries, Ministries of Health and Transport, Dr. Patrick Essiet and Otuekong Nse Edem respectively, the Village Head of Aka Offot, HRH Eteidung Francis Morgan, Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association, Uyo Branch, Barr. Ememobong Nicholas, President, Nigerian Society of Engineers, Uyo Branch, Engr. Uwem Akpan, the MD of Madelyn Group, Barr. Ben Udowa, Chairman, State Hotels and Tourism Board, Mr Ini Akpabio, Oil and Gas expert, Engr. Wisdom Enang, top management brass and staff of Watbridge Hotels, among others.

The Watbridge Cold Room, located just within the hotel’s ambiance, runs 24 hours daily. Produce from Watbridge Farm feeds the hotel’s customers and is also for sale to members of the public. Watbridge Hotels, well known for its exotic rooms, halls, a super poolside, and an underground nite club, among others has grown into a major brand in the hospitality industry of Nigeria.

