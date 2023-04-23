News

A’Ibom Governor-Elect Turns 59, Urges Supporters To Fete Indigent Persons

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe Comment(0)

The Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno, has urged friends, supporters and well-wishers to remember the poor and the needy rather than engage in elaborate events to mark his 59th Birthday, which comes up tomorrow, April 24th, 2023.

In a statement released by his Media Unit and signed by Anthony Udoh, the Governor-Elect was effusive in thanking God for His manifest blessings, grace and mercy, gift of good health and a sound mind.

According to him, “I give God the glory for His grace and mercy upon my life and that of my dear family and indeed His love for our people and our dear State.

“As I turn 59 tomorrow (Monday, April 24th), I wish to thank my friends, teeming supporters and well-wishers who have reached out to me, with various plans to mark the day.

“As grateful and deeply appreciative as I am for these elaborate plans, I would, however, appeal to them to channel the resources they would have used to celebrate me, to help the poor and the needy.

“They may wish to visit orphanages, and other NGOs geared towards the downtrodden and encourage them to be hopeful and bring some happy cheers to their lives.

“God lifted me up from this same group, and having shared and felt their pain, anxieties and feeling of uncertainties, I will use my time in office, to fight for this group, who often are forgotten alongside other segments of our society.

“I thank you for your kind wishes, prayers, and unwavering support. God bless you, as we ARISE together and connect the dots of our continuous growth and development.”

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Court upholds de-registration of DPP, RAP

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday upheld the de-registration of both Democratic Peoples Party, DPP, and Reform and Advancement Party, RAP, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC. The court consequently affirmed the power of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to de-register political parties that failed to meet the requirements contained in […]
News

NANS denies corruption allegation against its president

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Council of Joint Campus Committee Chairmen of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) in the South- West has dissociated itself from the allegation of corruption levied against its National President, Sunday Asefon. NANS in a statement yesterday said the allegation was meant to destabilise the students’ body in the South- West region. The […]
News Top Stories

Politicians arming thugs ahead of Edo, Ondo polls –IG

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

…orders nationwide illegal arms mop-up   Ahead of the gubernatorial elections in Edo and Ondo states, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed  Adamu, yesterday, revealed that politicians are arming thugs and moving them across the country.   Consequently, the IGP has ordered Commissioners of Police in the 36 states of the Federation and the […]

Leave a Comment