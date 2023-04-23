A’Ibom Governor-Elect Turns 59, Urges Supporters To Fete Indigent Persons

The Akwa Ibom State Governor-elect, Pastor Umo Eno, has urged friends, supporters and well-wishers to remember the poor and the needy rather than engage in elaborate events to mark his 59th Birthday, which comes up tomorrow, April 24th, 2023.

In a statement released by his Media Unit and signed by Anthony Udoh, the Governor-Elect was effusive in thanking God for His manifest blessings, grace and mercy, gift of good health and a sound mind.

According to him, “I give God the glory for His grace and mercy upon my life and that of my dear family and indeed His love for our people and our dear State.

“As I turn 59 tomorrow (Monday, April 24th), I wish to thank my friends, teeming supporters and well-wishers who have reached out to me, with various plans to mark the day.

“As grateful and deeply appreciative as I am for these elaborate plans, I would, however, appeal to them to channel the resources they would have used to celebrate me, to help the poor and the needy.

“They may wish to visit orphanages, and other NGOs geared towards the downtrodden and encourage them to be hopeful and bring some happy cheers to their lives.

“God lifted me up from this same group, and having shared and felt their pain, anxieties and feeling of uncertainties, I will use my time in office, to fight for this group, who often are forgotten alongside other segments of our society.

“I thank you for your kind wishes, prayers, and unwavering support. God bless you, as we ARISE together and connect the dots of our continuous growth and development.”