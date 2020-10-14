A’Ibom governor tasks judicial officers on bail application

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has called on judicial officers in the state to ensure utmost care in granting bail to persons involved in serious offences such rape and cult-related cases. The governor made the call yesterday in Uyo, the state capital, during the opening ceremony of the 2020/2021 Legal Year of Akwa Ibom State Judiciary.

Emmanuel, who was represented by his Deputy, Mr. Moses Ekpo, said the judiciary must assist the executive in the fight against rape, child abuse, trafficking, drugs and other crimes, saying: “As the third arm of the governing tripod, I urge you to continue to give the government your support as we work hard to create a safe, secure, peaceful and prosperous society for our people.” According to him, the Bar and the Bench should expedite the process where those who violate the law are speedily brought to trial, while those found to be innocent are released to decongest prisons.

“I commend the judiciary for starting this Legal Year on a sound footing by reverencing God Almighty as the overall custodian of justice. By this act, you have renewed our hopes and faith that the judiciary as in previous years, will continue to live up to its cardinal responsibilities as the interpreters of the constitutional guaranteed rights of the citizens of Akwa Ibom State,” the governor said.

The governor said he was convinced that the judiciary would continue to dispense justice equitably and remain the last hope of the common man by upholding the rule of law and depending democratic traditions and growth.

