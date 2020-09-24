A’Ibom: Governor warns politicians against distraction ahead of 2023

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has accused elected office holders and political appointees in the state of plotting against the development of the state in a bid to achieve their political ambitions. This is as the governor expressed regret that elected office holders and political appointees had already abandoned their duties as they are now busy working towards who emerges as the next governor of the state in 2023. The governor made the allegation in a state broadcast on radio and television broadcast to mark the 33rd anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State, which is entitled: “33 Years of God’s Favour and Grace.”

He said: “Let me again ask you my dear people to de-emphasise the flaming passion of partisan politics and come together to build a solid state where our children will look back and say thank God that we once had a revolutionary and visionary leader who saw things through the prism of the common good as opposed to doing so, through political lenses. “I call on stakeholders across the political divides not to de-market the state or to sponsor spurious and false allegations against those they disagree with politically.

We should not poison the will of our brotherhood with vitriolic attacks on our leaders using blackmail and other unwholesome tendencies. “There is no need to heat up the system with unnecessary and unhelpful agitations for 2023 succession plans. When the time comes, our God, to whom all power belongs will guide and direct our footsteps. Let me use this opportunity to caution those who may entertain certain devious political ambitions to refrain from the antics which we are already aware of. Akwa Ibom State people will be monitoring you to see if you are executing the task for which you were selected out of seven million people or you are busy using the government’s time to indulge in a project which time has not yet come.

