News

A’Ibom gov’s name removed from fraud charge against NBA president

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has ordered the removal of the name of Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State from the N1.4 billion money laundering charge filed against the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Paul Usoro, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Usoro is currently facing a 10-count charge of laundering N1.4 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State Government at a Federal High Court in Lagos. He was accused of committing the alleged offence in connivance with Governor Udom Emmanuel by the antigraft agency.

Listed as Usoro’s co-defendants in the charge are: The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Finance, Nsikan Nkan and the state’s Accountant General, Mfon Udomah, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko and the cashier at the Akwa Ibom State Government House, Margaret Ukpe. The EFCC, however, did not list the governor as a defendant in the case because he enjoys immunity against criminal prosecution. Dissatisfied with the inclusion of his name in the charge, Emmanuel filed a motion through his lawyer, Dr Charles Mekwunye, asked the trial court to order its removal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: FAAN chides Yari for violating airport protocols

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

For acting in a behaviour short of the status of a Very Important Person (VIP) in a public place, the action of former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has been condemned by the management of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN). Yari was alleged to have pushed away a public health worker who wanted […]
News

Kalu pledges support for online TV over damaged equipment

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

The Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu has offered to assist an online media outfit, ABN TV to replace some of its equipment damaged by rainstorm which damaged the roof of the building housing the outfit.   Kalu’s promise was reported on the online platform while sympathising with the management of ABN TV, described […]
News

Kalu mourns Ajimobi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, has described the demise of former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as a huge loss not only to Oyo State but Nigeria in general. According to Kalu, the former Deputy National Chairman (South) of the All Progressives Congress […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: