A’Ibom gov’s name removed from fraud charge against NBA president

The Court of Appeal, Lagos Division, has ordered the removal of the name of Governor Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State from the N1.4 billion money laundering charge filed against the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Paul Usoro, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Usoro is currently facing a 10-count charge of laundering N1.4 billion belonging to Akwa Ibom State Government at a Federal High Court in Lagos. He was accused of committing the alleged offence in connivance with Governor Udom Emmanuel by the antigraft agency.

Listed as Usoro’s co-defendants in the charge are: The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Finance, Nsikan Nkan and the state’s Accountant General, Mfon Udomah, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Uwemedimo Nwoko and the cashier at the Akwa Ibom State Government House, Margaret Ukpe. The EFCC, however, did not list the governor as a defendant in the case because he enjoys immunity against criminal prosecution. Dissatisfied with the inclusion of his name in the charge, Emmanuel filed a motion through his lawyer, Dr Charles Mekwunye, asked the trial court to order its removal.

